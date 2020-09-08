On the morning of Sept. 8, Hebrew Academy of Cleveland’s junior high school boys, staff, board members and those invested in the creation of the academy’s new Oakwood campus in Cleveland Heights celebrated the lifting and setting of steel for the academy’s future preschool and boys’ elementary school.
“The gathering was really a recognition of the difficulties and challenges that we’ve encountered to this point – difficulties with the physical plans, challenges with the fundraising and the pandemic that actually shut us down,” said Ivan Soclof, immediate past president of Hebrew Academy. “It wasn’t till May that we determined that we could operate around the pandemic and still be successful. This is a celebration of that timeline ... and it’s also a recognition that these things don’t happen by themselves. We have a terrific general contractor and his team, and we get some very generous financial support, which makes it all possible and able to be delivered timely.”
The new building, built on the 92-acre former Oakwood Country Club, will be 100,000 square feet – a solution to the academy’s need for more space after its enrollment increase over the past few years, Soclof said.
“(The new Oakwood campus is) the answer to issues dealing with providing adequate physical facilities for the students of the Hebrew Academy and to ensure that any Jewish child that wants and needs a Jewish education has a place,” said Soclof, a resident of Beachwood and member of Young Israel of Greater Cleveland in Beachwood.
“Historic growth in the last number of years overwhelmed the existing facilities, and the professionals here at the academy together with the board were seeking an answer as to how to accommodate that growth into the future. We determined that (the new Oakwood campus) was feasible, and here we are today.”
The building – estimated to be completed in August 2021 – will include 38 classrooms, intervention center, library and media room, beis medrash, indoor playground, innovative STEAM lab, auditorium, gymnasium and baseball fields, according to the academy’s website.
A part of the first phase of its Vision 2020 Campaign, Hebrew Academy purchased the country club in 2016. Construction broke ground for the new campus in January 2020 to kick off phase two, but stopped in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Soclof said.
The building committee is chaired by Amir Jaffa, Hebrew Academy’s vice president of the board of directors.
The campaign is $30 million, according to Hebrew Academy’s website.
As a construction crew lifted and set steel, Hebrew Academy Educational Director Rabbi Simcha Dessler drew a parallel to the construction of the new campus to King Solomon’s construction of the Temple to the crowd.
“Different than the physical construction of a home of bricks and mortar, a house of spirituality is never quite completed; it is a lifelong initiative,” Dessler said. “You have a front row seat to the history of this bayit (home) and all of us merit to be part of it for eternity. With a prayer on our lips, we fervently pray for the opportunity to continue to make a difference in this world and that the divine presence rest upon us, thereby enabling the academy to educate and inspire new generations of children in our community.”