Hebrew Academy of Cleveland’s new Mendy and Ita Klein Campus was the site of another Torah dedication this month.
A new Torah scroll was dedicated and gifted to the academy by Dina Norman of Israel, an academy grandmother of multiple children.
Amid dancing and music, younger grades sported specially designed flags. The boys elementary and junior high divisions participated in the procession as the new Torah was danced to join the existing Torahs in the ark of the new elementary school beit midrash.
In a display of unity and honor, each grade formed a circle around the Torahs as they danced in the school’s new Freschl Auditorium.