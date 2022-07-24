Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights and Beachwood recently held an evening of professional development for its entire faculty, early childhood through high school, throughout the spectrum of the school. Featured was Larry Thompson, author of “Roadmap to Responsibility” and “Give ’em Five.” A creator of the responsibility-centered discipline program, Thompson helps educators break away from traditional discipline models to a model that creates a responsible climate and more responsible students.
In conjunction with the academy’s professional development program, the New York-based Consortium of Jewish Education brought a cadre of national principals to be trained by Thompson and by the academy. Long a national training ground for aspiring educators, the academy was selected as the host school to train principals from Detroit; Silver Springs, Md.; Philadelphia; South Bend, Ind.; Waterbury, Conn.; Houston; Montreal; Calgary; and Santiago, Chile, according to a news release.
Visiting educators were addressed by Rabbi Simcha Dessler, menahel / educational director, and delegates networked with academy principals, toured the school’s Klein Campus in Cleveland Heights, observed best practices and visited classrooms in session, according to the release.