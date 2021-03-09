Hebrew Academy of Cleveland capped off and exceeded its fundraising goal of $2,136,000 in its 90-minute Scholarship Tribute Virtual Event March 7.
Ohio’s largest Jewish day school, with 1,254 students, celebrated its 78th year at the virtual event called Stronger Than Ever.
J. David Heller, board of chair of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, said the Federation’s connection to Hebrew Academy in Cleveland Heights goes back to 1948 as the first Federation and day school partnership in the United States.
He called Hebrew Academy a national leader in the day school movement and said it shares its ideas with day schools across the country, including its approach to education during the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, the academy distributed 1,000 Chromebooks, 650 food boxes every other week and “an administration and staff that worked tirelessly on behalf of the children.”
He said the Federation has committed $1.5 million toward the academy and an additional $500,000 “for COVID response needs that the Hebrew Academy has put to incredible use.”
Heller acknowledged the 7,000 alumni over the life of the school and the hundreds of graduates living in Israel, some of whom were among the 1,000 people on the call.
Heller said Hebrew Academy has attracted more than 400 new students in the last five years with hundreds of families relocating from California, New York, other states and Israel.
“It’s just incredible, the growth that you had and the way that these families have come to Cleveland, become a part of our community, become employed in our community, and where we together can educate their children.”
He said the academy also has hundreds of second- and third-generation students and noted the vibrancy that exists on each of the school’s three campuses in Beachwood and Cleveland Heights.
He said he toured the Oakwood Campus in Cleveland Heights last week, where a new building is under construction to house both the academy’s early childhood education center and the boys’ elementary school. When finished, that campus will school 750 students.
Amir Jaffa, Vision 2020 campaign chairman, said $28 million has been raised thus far since the project was announced five years ago, leaving $3.4 million to go. The new building is expected to open in August.
With about 250 teachers and interventionists, Hebrew Academy has an additional 50 staff and a budget of just more than $15 million.
The virtual gala, emceed by Charlie Harary, included testimonials about honorees, a presidential address by Dr. Louis Malcmacher. Academy alumnus author and Rabbi Yechiel Spero offered inspirational stories in “A Journey In Time” throughout the event. There was a trivia game and singing by New York entertainer Joey Newcomb. The evening ended with about Hebrew Academy’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic called “Stronger Than Ever.”
Honorees David S. and Sara Farkas, for whom the event was in tribute, received a silver Elijah cup from Rabbis Simcha Z. and Eli Dessler who are the school’s education and financial directors, respectively. Dr. Sam and Ruthie Salamon, who were given the living memorial award, received framed art by Michael Schwartz. Dr. Rachel M. Garber, recipient of the Mendy Klein Community Service Award, was given Judaic art by artist Yonah Weinreb.
In his greeting, Rabbi Elya Brudny spoke of the impact of Hebrew Academy since its founding and spoke of the responsibility of parents to educate their children.
“Everyone is aware that the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland’s history is intertwined with the greater history of chinuch (education) in America,” said Brudny, who is is vice chair of the academy’s education committee and a nationally recognized scholar and dean.“So many decades the academy has served as a role model … So much Torah, so much Yiddishkeit. Look at the city of Cleveland. You just can’t imagine what would the city have looked like if not for Hebrew Academy throughout the decades. … Hebrew Academy is still thriving. They’re still banging down the doors to get in.”