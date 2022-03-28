The Hebrew Academy of Cleveland held its 79th annual scholarship tribute dinner March 27 at the new Mendy and Ita Klein Campus for the first time.
Over 800 guests attended the event, where they socialized while enjoying appetizers before heading into the auditorium for dinner and presentations. The Mendy and Ita Klein Campus opened at the former Oakwood Country Club in Cleveland Heights last year.
The evening was lead by Dr. Louis Malcmacher, board president of Hebrew Academy, who began his opening remarks noting the event’s return to in person.
“It is really good to be back after two years, and three years since our last live dinner,” Malcmacher said.
The dinner celebrates the annual scholarship campaign chaired by Ita Klein, Harry and Perl Brown, Reuven and Naomi Dessler, and Amir and Edna Jaffa. This year’s goal was to raise $2,136,000 toward providing a Jewish day school education to Jewish families.
“We have raised an amazing $2.3 million – $2,312,264 from 1,035 donors,” Malcmacher said. “New gifts this year accounted for $350,000.”
The tribute dinner hosts were Josh and Daniella Botnick, and Rabbi Menachem and Elana Tenenbaum.
The evening honored Heshy and Sima Neiman with the Mendy Klein Community Service Award. Henry Zieleniec was honored with the Alumnus Award. A memorial tribute was given in honor of the late Rebbetzin Miriam Dessler, who passed away Oct. 29, 2021 at age 100.
Entertainment for the evening included a performance from the Hebrew Academy Boys Choir, under the direction of Rabbi Shmuel Yaakov Mann and Avi Lampert, a video titled “Building Futures and Growing Worlds” featuring Hebrew Academy students, and the annual $10,000 raffle. There was also a surprise performance from Academy alumni and their sons – Avi Lampert with his son, Tzvi; Josh Bookman and his son, Shimmy; and Shmuel Yaakov Mann and his son, Meir.
Presentations were given by Dan Zelman, vice chair of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, and Gary Gross, representing the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland, recognizing teachers who have taught at the academy for 15 or 25 years.
Zelman spoke about the partnership between the Federation and the Academy, the Federation’s annual Campaign for Jewish Needs and the night’s honorees.
“We’re able to keep our communities strong and provide resources to meet the education and social service needs of our whole community,” Zelman said. “As one of Federation’s beneficiary agencies, Hebrew Academy received an allocation of $1,283,219 from the 2021 Campaign for Jewish Needs.”
Gross spoke about COVID-19 relief efforts at the Academy, including $540,000 in funds to the school, and the new campus and work of the Academy staff and teachers.
“It’s very exciting to be here in your new state-of-the-art Simon and Rose Mandel building on the Mendy and Ita Klein Campus,” Gross said. “This is especially meaningful to be here since this is your first annual dinner in your new building.”
Following the dinner were presentations of the honorees, which began with a video for each honoree with messages from themselves, friends, family, school leadership and community members, before welcoming them on the stage to receive their awards.
The evening concluded with the drawing of the annual $10,000 raffle as Rabbi Yitzchok Kahn pulled the winning ticket.