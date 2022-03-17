The Hebrew Academy of Cleveland will hold its 79th annual Scholarship Tribute Dinner March 27 at the new Mendy and Ita Klein campus at the former Oakwood Country Club in Cleveland Heights.

After holding the event virtually for the past two years, the dinner will return to in person at the new location, which was built over 14 months during COVID-19. The 2022 event is themed “Building Futures and Growing Worlds.”

“This year’s event promises to be especially meaningful because there is much to celebrate,” Rabbi Simcha Dessler, the academy’s menahel, educational director, wrote in an email to the Cleveland Jewish News. “Besides a worthy tribute to incredible honorees, the broader community will join together, in person, to celebrate uninterrupted in-person learning, astounding growth of the school and the exciting occupancy of our new state of the art Mendy and Ita Klein Campus at the former Oakwood Country Club.”

The dinner celebrates the culmination of the scholarship campaign with a goal of $2,136,000 to provide a Jewish day school education to Jewish families and is chaired by Ita Klein, Harry and Pearl Brown, Reuven and Naomi Dessler and Amir and Edna Jaffa.

The event will pay tribute to Dessler’s mother, Miriam Dessler, who taught for 60 years and established and directed the academy’s early childhood division. She died in October 2021 at the age of 100.

“Wherever I go, people of all ages stop me to reflect upon my mother’s unforgettable grace and dignity,” Dessler wrote in an email. “Others speak of her extraordinary impact upon generations of students throughout her remarkable career in Jewish education spanning 60 productive years, first as a star teacher and later as founder and supervisor of the academy’s early childhood division. The dinner will be a fitting tribute to the life and legacy of an extraordinary woman of valor who, in partnership with her husband, helped build a thriving institution and community.”

The Alumnus Award will be presented to Henry Zieleniec, who enrolled at the academy at the age of 7 after arriving from Poland with his parents who are Holocaust survivors. Dessler said he has dedicated his life to Jewish communal activism and philanthropy and lives in Jerusalum and Toronto, where he is a partner of The Carlton Group.

The Mendy Klein Community Service Award will be presented to Heshy and Sima Neiman, who live in Beachwood. Heshy is the president of the Jewish Sacred Society, vice president of Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery commission and founder of Misakim. Sima is a graduate of the academy’s Beatrice J. Stone Yavne High School in Beachwood and the couple volunteer for Bikur Cholim.

The evening will also feature a multimedia presentation titled “Building Futures” and a presentation by the Hebrew Academy boys choir.

