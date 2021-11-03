The Hebrew Cultural Garden is undergoing a transformation with the repair of its centerpiece fountain hewn from Jerusalem marble in 1926.
The garden at 1160 East Blvd. in Cleveland, which opened in 1926, was the brainchild of Leo Weidenthal, who was the publisher of Cleveland’s Jewish Independent newspaper.
It last received financial attention in 2015 and 2016, when the Jewish Federation of Cleveland raised funds to restore the gardens and infrastructure. A stairway was built at the time leading from the upper garden on East Boulevard to the lower area on Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Afterward, without an endowment, the garden didn’t receive much attention or use, said Beachwood resident Sheila Allenick, who said she noticed in 2018 that it had become overgrown.
Allenick had retired as assistant director and treasurer of fiscal operations from the Federation in 2017 and spent the following year out of town.
Allenick said she remembers thinking, “I’m embarrassed by this, and I need to do something.”
She enlisted volunteers through the Federation to help her manicure the grounds and push back the weeds. They added hostas, astilbe and lamb’s ear.
But she realized she and the volunteers from synagogues, including her own – B’nai Jeshurun Congregation of Pepper Pike and The Temple-Tifereth Israel of Beachwood – couldn’t give the garden and its amenities the attention it needed to flourish.
They needed professional help to stay ahead of the tasks. Specimen trees on the property drop branches. Sidewalk needs replacing. Tuckpointing of monuments is needed. And the fountain was no longer capable of shooting water. The basin holding it leaked water as well.
With permission from the Federation, the fiscal agent of the garden, Allenick applied for and won a $10,000 grant from the Holden Park Trust to pay for part of the restoration.
In addition, through what she called a grassroots fundraising campaign, she and other friends have raised about $75,000 since July, about half of the $145,000 she would like to raise in order to fund an endowment for the garden and to pay for ongoing landscaping and major renovations.
“Ideally, what I’d love to do is get some picnic tables in here and encourage people to use the space,” she told the Cleveland Jewish News during a tour. “Once you get people here, they see how important it is. But it’s getting people here that’s the problem. When we’re here on a Sunday and we’re working, people come through and they’re touring the cultural gardens because Tripadvisor says if you come to Cleveland, you gotta see the cultural gardens. But they’re not Clevelanders. … Where are the Clevelanders?”
Allenick was born in Cleveland and grew up going past the Hebrew Cultural Garden on her way to the East 55th Street Marina to sail with her father.
She credited Jules Belkin for paying for the services of a part-time landscaper for five years.
Belkin said he serves on the cultural garden advisory committee and realized he had never visited. He decided to go with his wife, Fran, to see the Hebrew Cultural Garden in the late summer of 2021.
“It took off from there,” Belkin told the CJN Oct. 25. “I just thought it was a great project. It’s the only place I think in the city of Cleveland that flies the Israeli flag. The fact that it’s been around since 1926, it deserves to be an icon of the Jewish community.”
Ham Landscaping donated mulch and hostas in the past. Radick’s Landscaping of Bainbridge Township has already begun work on the site that has already made a difference, Allenick said. Radick pulled out evergreens, put down weed killer and fertilizer for the grass, and edging.
In addition, the landscaper suggested that the volunteers pull field grass, relocate hostas and pull out some ferns.
At the end of September, W.R. Restoration of Twinsburg used a lul, which is a forklift with a boom, to remove the fountain. It was then delivered to the Twinsburg company’s headquarters. The plan is to complete the restoration during the winter, including replacing a slit copper pipe that fed the fountain.
In addition, the cement base has been repaired and wrapped in plastic for the winter.
“My hopes are that we’ll never be in this position again, that we’ll have an endowment that will help maintain the garden into the future,” Allenick said. “And that when I’m no longer involved, that we’ll still be very proud of the way it looks.”