The Hebrew Free Loan Association of Northeast Ohio will receive $198,000 in grants from the Cleveland Foundation to increase its operational capacity.
According to a news release, the Cleveland Foundation granted the funds to HFLA, based in Beachwood, as part of its total $116.9 million grant allocation for 2021, of which nearly $28 million was allocated at the end of the year.
The $198,000 will be used to increase the agency’s operational capacity with a focus on middle income, newcomer/immigrant populations and COVID-19 emergency response.
In announcing the grants, Ronn Richard, Cleveland Foundation president and CEO, lauded the community for its support during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and highlighted the role the foundation played in addressing these problems.
“This year, we again witnessed the creativity, compassion and commitment of Greater Cleveland residents in action as our community continued to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and its far-reaching effects,” Richard said in the release. “Each year, I am incredibly proud of the foundation’s donors, board and staff as well as our valued nonprofit partners working across every sector to move our community forward – no matter how challenging the circumstances. There is nothing we can’t do when we come together as a community.”
To read about all the recent grant recipients, visit bit.ly/3JFdWKR.