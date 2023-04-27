The Heights Chamber Orchestra will honor its founding members at its final concert of the season at 3:30 p.m. May 7 at St. Paul Episcopal Church at 2747 Fairmount Blvd. in Cleveland Heights.
The orchestra is celebrating its 40th season by featuring the founding members, who serve as principal players, as soloists for the show. Susan Blackwell, principal oboist and founding member, will be joined by flutist Marlene Englander, who joined the orchestra in its second year, to perform Holst’s Fugal Concerto. Blackwell, and her husband John, reside in Cleveland Heights. Englander is a 1970 Cleveland Heights High School graduate and is a member of Park Synagogue. She resides in Beachwood with her husband, Jon.
The program will also feature Rossini’s Overture to the Barber of Seville, Ravel’s Pavane for a Dead Princess and Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 1 in C minor. Frank Wiley will serve as guest conductor.
For more information, visit heightschamberorchestra.org or call 216-470-4832.