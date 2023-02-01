The Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District heightened security at the Jan. 27 home basketball game following a fight that broke out in the parking lot following a game three days earlier, according to a Jan. 26 letter sent to Heights High School families and staff.
Cleveland Heights police requested mutual aid from local law enforcement Jan. 24 when a fight broke out in the Heights High School parking lot after a basketball game. Two police officers and two 19-year-olds were reportedly injured, but no one was seriously hurt during the incident, and there were no issues inside of the school during the game.
The school district is working to determine to what extent CH-UH students were involved and appropriate disciplinary actions will follow per the Student Code of Conduct if violations have occurred, the letter stated.
During the Jan. 27 game, the district limited tickets to three family members of Heights High School and Maple Heights High School players and cheerleaders, increased Cleveland Heights Police Department presence in the building and on campus, and had additional police aid security personnel in monitoring for loitering outside of the building and on campus.
The district will continue enforcing its standard security protocols for athletic games, which include metal detectors at the entrances, security monitors posted at doors and throughout the venue, not permitting spectators to park in the lot between the football stadium and school building which is reserved for athletic staff, administrators, coaches, security and police officers, and immediately emptying the gym at the conclusion of the game.
Warning: Video contains graphic and vulgar content. Viewer discretion is advised.