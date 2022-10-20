Cleveland Heights High School is seeking student testimonials to honor its 50 consecutive years of pioneering Holocaust-themed education, first launched in 1973.
On April 16, 2023, the Heights Schools Foundation and community partners, including the Cleveland Jewish News, the Maltz Museum, Kol Israel Foundation and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, will honor the milestone through a public commemorative event.
Student testimonials, either written or digital, will be a part of the event. Those who participated in one of the “Journey of Conscience” trips led by former Holocaust education teacher Leatrice Rabinsky, or took one of Rabinsky’s, or teachers Sol Factor’s, Adrienne Yelsky’s or Mark Sack’s classes, are encouraged to reflect on their trips and classes, and how it helped shape their personal values or career path, according to a news release. Sack is the current Holocaust education teacher at Heights High.
To learn more and submit a testimonial by Nov. 30, visit bit.ly/3MHWM14.
For more information, contact Sack at m_sack@chuh.org, or Abbie Nagler Sender, development consultant at Heights Schools Foundation, at abbie@heightsschoolsfoundation.org.