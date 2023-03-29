Cleveland Heights High School will commemorate the 50th anniversary of its Holocaust education program with an April 16 event at the school’s auditorium in Cleveland Heights.
Founded by Holocaust educator and pioneer Leatrice Rabinsky in 1973, the “Lessons of the Holocaust” course has influenced the lives of hundreds of Jewish and non-Jewish students through classes, events, “Journeys of Conscience” trips to concentration camps in Poland and to Israel, and field trips to national museums. First created as a Holocaust literature class, “Lessons of the Holocaust” became the model for Holocaust education programs across the country.
Rabinsky taught the course for several decades. She was succeeded by educators Sol Factor, Adrienne Yelsky, and most recently Mark Sack, the current teacher of the program. Rabinsky died in 2018 at age 91.
Sack, who also teaches AP Psychology and is the college and career readiness program director at the high school, told the Cleveland Jewish News reaching the milestone “is very special,” especially since he was one of Rabinsky’s students in 1974. He’s taught the course since taking over for Yelsky in 2012, and has been teaching at Heights High in some capacity since 1989.
“It is just an honor to be in the shadow of the tremendous legacy of Leatrice, Sol and Adrienne,” he said. “The course content has, of course, changed over the years, but it focuses on using the historical period of the Holocaust to nurture empathy, acceptance and compassion, and to help students feel empowered to make choices, stand up for themselves and others, and speak out against injustice, prejudice and discrimination.”
Rabinsky’s daughter, Linda Bensoussan, told the CJN that seeing the support of the last five decades of the program, especially since her mother died, has been “such an honor.”
“That is every person’s dream – that their legacy lives on after them,” she said. “That means they made their mark on the world. When I reflect on my mom, she had so many God-given talents, and she used them all to the fullest. I feel it is such an honor to be her daughter. The fact we’re celebrating something she was a pioneer for 50 years ago, I imagine her smiling. It will be five years since her passing, but a day doesn’t go by where I don’t bump into a former student or colleague.”
Two of those students, Sarah Parran, Heights High class of 1977, and Danielle Merriman Grantham, Heights High class of 1992, told the CJN the impact the class had on them cannot be overstated. Parran was a participant in the first “Journey of Conscience” trip in 1975, and Grantham went on her trip in 1993 after she graduated high school.
As a non-Jewish student, Parran said she was 16 at the time of the class and the trip, admitting she was “pretty naive.”
“Growing up in Cleveland Heights, I had several Jewish friends but I wasn’t overly familiar with the community,” said Parran, who now lives in Valley View. “The class and trip was a total immersion experience for me – both into the history of the Holocaust, and the religion and culture. It had a pretty profound impact on me, and it kind of broadened my insulated world in many ways.”
Parran said she became close with her class and journey mates, including local Holocaust survivor Bertha Lautman. She also later explored a career in geriatric health care and social work as a result. She now owns her own business, Senior Care Connections.
“It guided me into social work, having seen man’s inhumanity towards man and knowing there was a different way,” she said.
For Pepper Pike resident Grantham, the idea of remembering has always been close to her heart as she grew up at Temple Emanu El in Orange. She is now a third-grade teacher for Mayfield City Schools.
“As a Jewish person, going through the experiences I did through the course and traveling after, it cemented the idea of how crucial that Jewish value is,” she told the CJN. “The emphasis on the continuity of the Jewish people, and that although we’ve been persecuted through the generations, remembering and telling those stories is a critical part of my identity. And it all started with that class and my upbringing.”
Although the Holocaust was not a new concept to her as a Jewish student, Grantham said she was “struck” by the hatred that sat at its center and how it spread gradually.
“It started very small, and then it grew and grew,” she said. “I remember being very struck by that in high school, the extent of it all. ... It is all very much with me in the way I look at other people. Understanding is the only way we won’t repeat the things that happened all those years ago.”
The event itself will feature more testimonies and a panel discussion, Sack said. The panel will feature academic scholar and son of Holocaust survivors Irving Berkowitz; educator, author and daughter of Holocaust survivors Karen Zauder Bass; Anti-Defamation League facilitator Harriette Watford Lowenthal; and educator and philanthropist Marc Pollick. It will be moderated by civil rights lawyer and former journalist, Ken Myers. All, besides Lowenthal, are graduates of Heights High.
Seeing its impact over the last 50 years, both as a former student and current teacher, Sack added he hopes to “do this for as long as possible.” Next year, over 50 students are slated to take the class – making up two sections.
“It’s one thing to honor that milestone, but if not equal or more important, I believe that as we see an increase in violence and animosity and the harsh way people interact with each other, it is a great platform to reemphasize why it is critically important to continue teaching this class,” he said.
And while it’s “inspiring” the class has lasted five decades, Bensoussan said it would be “the greatest joy” if it was no longer needed. But, as the class remains ever relevant, she said she hopes the good works continue.
“With the way the world is now, to know that is counterbalanced by something my mother began so many years ago, that is just inspiring,” she said. “I just hope the energies she put into it will continue for many years to come.”
The Cleveland Jewish News is a media partner of the event.