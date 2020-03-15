Heights Jewish Center Synagogue in University Heights announced it will not be holding services or classes, beginning March 16.
The following email was sent to synagogue members March 15 and signed by Rabbi Raphael Davidovich and synagogue president Rob Altshuler:
“I write this letter to you with great discomfort. The thought of closing the doors of a shul and Beis Medrash causes me pain. Yet the current reality of the medical concern known as COVID-19 has engulfed this planet, this country, this state, and includes our own community; and makes this decision inescapable. Although the members of our community are not currently suffering the effects of this virus, the facts from around the world have demonstrated that the only way to successfully minimize and avoid disaster is to act preemptively, especially when the virus has gained a foothold in our community.
“After consultation with medical experts, and with the guidance of both the Orthodox Union and Agudath Israel of America, Heights Jewish Center is taking the following measures to limit the possible exposure to the current threat of Covid-19 (coronavirus).
“Due to the short notice, we will have Mincha / Ma'ariv this evening (Sunday, March 15) as scheduled. Those members at elevated risk (age or health) are advised to stay home.
“Starting tomorrow morning Monday, March 16, ALL services and classes will be canceled until further notice. The doors will be open at 6:45 for at least 15 minutes for members to collect their Talleisim and Tefilin.
“For this extreme measure to work, the cooperation of as many people as possible is needed. We are therefore pleading with all of you to please not attend another shul, due to our closing, as this would defeat the effort to limit exposure.
The office will be open for business as usual during the week. Members are requested to conduct as much business as possible by phone and email.
“If the office is unattended at the time you call in, please leave a voice message and your call will be returned as soon as possible.
“An attempt will be made to arrange for shiurim by conference call, or through online forums. Details will follow.
“May the One who heals all Flesh and acts wondrously bless us all with good health, and put a quick end to this potential health crisis.”