Heights Libraries began a partial reopening on May 18, offering curbside holds pick-ups, telephone reference and homebound delivery at the Lee Road branch.
Phone reference will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, with the exception of May 25, Memorial Day.
The curbside holds pick-up service will initially be only for customers who had holds ready at the time of the library’s closure on March 13 and customers who want to order and pick up items currently available in the Lee Road building. These orders must be placed by phone.
Holds pick-up will take place weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 22 and May 26 to May 29, with the exception of May 25. This will be a drive-thru, no-contact service.
All Heights Libraries holds, regardless of which branch customers had designated for pick-up, will be at the Lee Road branch during those designated times. The curbside pick-up procedure can be found on the library’s website at heightslibrary.org. The book drop at the Lee Road branch will also be open for returns during hold pick-up times.
While these limited services are taking place, library staff will be in the library system’s four branches – Coventry Village, Lee Road, Noble Neighborhood and University Heights – getting the buildings ready for a partial reopening that will allow a limited number of customers to access services in the buildings’ lobbies: new hold pick-ups, obtaining tax forms, and using copier and fax machines.
Days and hours for lobby service will be as follows:
Beginning June 2, the Lee Road branch lobby-only hours will be from 1 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday with seniors-only hours from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The same hours will begin June 9 at the Coventry, Noble and University Heights branches.
There will be no public restrooms available during lobby hours at any branch.
“Our staff will soon be busy in our buildings getting ready to welcome back a small number of customers at a time,” said Heights Libraries Director Nancy Levin in a news release. “We are removing furniture, putting up Plexiglass safeguards in front of service desks and rearranging our lobbies to ensure customers and staff can interact safely at a proper social distance of six feet. Staff will also be busy cleaning the buildings, both before and after customers come in.”
Customers must wear a face mask to enter the lobby and must wait to be admitted if the maximum number of customers permitted in the space has been reached. That number has yet to be determined.
Staff will be required to wear face masks and special safety protocols have been established for handling returned materials.
“Although we are not ready to completely reopen, we are looking forward to seeing customers in the lobby in June and getting used to this ‘new normal’,” Levin said. “We will be following the Governor’s Responsible Restart Ohio Guidelines and complying with public health recommendations to keep staff and customers safe. We will continue to monitor the news and recommendations from the governor’s office throughout this process.”