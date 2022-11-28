Laura Schwartz Loebl brings over 30 years of experience working in nonprofit development, communications and sales to her new position as executive director of Heights Schools Foundation.
The foundation is the nonprofit fundraising arm of the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District, and in her new position, Loebl will work closely with the board of trustees and CH-UH Schools Superintendent Liz Kirby.
“I started two weeks ago today,” Loebl told the Cleveland Jewish News Nov. 14. “And it’s been a wonderful, welcoming experience for me. Meeting with board members, the staff here at the Board of Education, as well as the superintendent of the school district.”
Loebl graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1987, along with her predecessor, Julianna Johnston Senturia, who left in July to become the executive director of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood.
Senturia was the first executive director when the foundation was created in 2016 to build upon decades of alumni work, fundraising and programming, according to a news release. Deanna Bremer Fisher served as the interim administrator from July through October.
Loebl, a resident of Pepper Pike and member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, said her vision for leading the foundation is “multi-pronged.”
“One is ... to continue to provide students with equitable access to opportunities here in the district – whether it’s classroom grants, making teaching more effective and engaging, after-school programs, scholarships for graduating seniors - but to continue to raise funding to provide resources to help kids thrive in the school district,” she said.
She said she would like to focus on growing the amount of scholarships that can be awarded to graduating seniors.
Returning to Cleveland in 2016 and working as the development director at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood, Loebl spent more than 20 years living in Houston, where she worked in development and project management for various nonprofit agencies. She opened a marketing and fundraising firm that was recognized in the top 15 in the Houston market, she said.
She has worked in the oil and gas industry, was a commodities trader, and prior to returning to Cleveland, served as the director of advancement in an independent school.
“All of my past experiences led me to this position where I can utilize my skills and fundraising stewardship and community relations specifically as it relates to education,” Loebl said.
She graduated from Stephens College in Columbia, Mo., where she majored in communications. Loebl and her husband, Bryan, and have 17-year-old twins, Rebecca and Charlie, who are juniors at Orange High Schoo in Pepper Pike.
Loebl is a sustaining member of the Junior League of Cleveland and is the auction chair of the University Hospitals Five-Star Gala to be held next year.
The mission of the foundation is to “engage alumni and community members to celebrate our past, embrace our present and support our future,” the release stated.
In service to this mission, Loebl said part of her position is overseeing the alumni association and asked for any alum in the community looking to become more involved with the foundation and district to reach out by sending an email to info@heightsschoolsfoundation.org.