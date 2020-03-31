Heinen’s at Landerwood Plaza in Pepper Pike closed March 31 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
“We want to let our Cleveland-area shoppers know we had a Heinen's associate at our Pepper Pike store test positive for COVID-19,” an email to the community from owners Tom and Jeff Heinen stated. “We were informed today and then followed our process of closing the store. The associate is in self-quarantine and has not worked at the store since Wednesday, March 25.
“The store will remain closed while we do a deep clean performed by a professional crew using a food-approved antiviral cleaner. We will be cleaning the sales area and the backroom areas in accordance with CDC guidelines. We will post on our website and social media when the store is reopened.
“In all of our stores, we will continue to follow our already stringent sanitation practices and have increased the frequency of our cleaning to continue to protect the safety of our customers and associates.”