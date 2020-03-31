Heinen’s at Landerwood Plaza in Pepper Pike reopened April 1.
The store had closed March 31 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Heinen's posted on Facebook that the location reopened "after completing a deep cleaning and sanitation process based on CDC guidelines. We are pleased to welcome you back! Thank you."
A March 31 email to the community from owners Tom and Jeff Heinen stated the associate was in self-quarantine and had not worked at the store since March 25.
"In all of our stores, we will continue to follow our already stringent sanitation practices and have increased the frequency of our cleaning to continue to protect the safety of our customers and associates," the email said.