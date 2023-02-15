Starting Feb. 22, Heinen’s stores will no longer be available for delivery through Instacart, a grocery delivery and pick-up service in the United States and Canada.
The grocer announced the change in a Feb. 15 post on its Facebook page, adding that it will be unveiling its own online delivery and curbside service soon.
The last day to order through Instacart is Feb. 21.
“We strive to deliver exceptional customer service and want to be sure our loyal customers are the first to know about the exciting changes happening soon to our online grocery delivery and curbside pick up service,” the post said, noting the service will be available at shop.heinens.com and through a new mobile app.
Online orders will be fulfilled by Heinen’s employees who will pick and pack each order, complete with free curbside pick up. The post also said that alcohol and catering will also be available for delivery and curbside pick up at most stores.
Should a customer have questions about their order, correspondence will be handled by their local Heinen’s store team or the corporate customer relations team.
“We are excited to bring the same service you expect from Heinen’s in store to your online shopping experience,” the post said.
Heinen’s has 19 locations throughout Northeast Ohio in Aurora, Avon, Bainbridge Township, Bay Village, Brecksville, Chagrin Falls, Chardon, downtown Cleveland, Hudson, Mayfield, Mentor, Middleburg Heights, Pepper Pike, Rocky River, Shaker Heights, Strongsville, Twinsburg, University Heights and Willoughby.