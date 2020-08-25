Helen Horowitz, a resident of Beachwood, calls Cleveland home, though a small city in Romania called Caransebes is where her journey began. Growing up in Romania, her relationship to her Jewish heritage was limited. Her earliest memories of Jewish tradition begin in her grandparents home. It was a strictly kosher household, and a window into all of the culture that was silenced outside on the streets of Caransebes. By the time Horowitz was around 4, her synagogue only gathered for high holidays and Jewish education was obsolete.
It was 1965, she had just turned 20, Horowitz was in her second year of university, when she got a call from her parents. “My parents called me out of the blue sky and said ‘we got our passports and permits, we can leave Romania, and we are going to Israel.”
Israel was a pathway to the states, they had a pact with Romania to let Jewish people come to their homeland. Originally, the family was going to stay there, but Horowitz’ aunt convinced the family to move near her Cleveland. After arriving at her final destination, Horowitz finished her undergrad as well as her masters in Russian Literature at Case Western Reserve. She went on to instruct Rus-sian at Case and CSU before becoming a full-time Russian teacher at Heights High for 30 years.
Having left Romania 50 years ago, she has been back a handful of times. Her most recent visit in 2018 was special in that a few remaining friends set up a viewing of the synagogue she attended in her youth. Prior, Horowitz was informed that this beautiful, 127 year old synagogue had been in use not as a place of worship, but as a concert hall.
In recent years that has changed. Thanks to the young man who gave the tour, Florin Damian Schwartz, Jewish life has been resurrected in Caransebes. He learned how to lead the prayers and organized a weekly Kabalat Shabat in the synagogue, which around 30 people attend.
“I still get goosebumps when I think about the fact that for many years there was no Jewish life left in that city,” says Horowitz who plans to do all she can to lift this resurgence off the ground.
When jewish life ended in Caransebes, the Torah was sent to Bucharest, to preserve it. “I could not arrange for them to have the torah, though they asked me for some help,” Horowitz plans to gather funds to repair the Torah Ark. “The funds that they would be helped by would be 4,000 but I am hoping to get to 1,000,” explains Horowitz.
“There is a revival of jewish life there, however small”, which is Horowitz’ primary motivation— helping the Jewish cause, as well as honoring her grandparents. “For whom being jewish was all life was about.”
To learn more and contribute contact Helen at helihorw@gmail.com.