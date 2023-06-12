J. David Heller was recently appointed the national campaign chair of the Jewish Federations of North America and will immediately begin a two-year term.
Heller, president and co-founder of the NRP Group in Cleveland and immediate past board chair of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, takes over from Gary Torgow, who was nominated as the next board chair of the Jewish Federation of Metro Detroit.
“I’m humbled and honored to serve in the capacity,” Heller told the Cleveland Jewish News June 13. “I look at it as a huge responsibility to help the entire Jewish peoplehood, and I enter this position with just a huge sense of humility in this awesome task.”
He will oversee JFNA’s national campaign to drive philanthropic growth to major initiatives, as well as enhance the local efforts of the over 350 Federations and network communities. Heller will advance key initiatives including LiveSecure, the next phase of JFNA’s Ukraine campaign and efforts to combat antisemitism on the local levels, according to a news release.
Heller will also oversee the development of high-level missions across the Federation system to enable funders and partners to see firsthand the work they are supporting. JFNA raises and distributes more than $2 billion annually and through planned giving and endowment programs to support Jewish communities domestically and in Israel, the release said.
Heller, a resident of Moreland Hills who attends Jewish Family Experience in University Heights and is a member of Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike, has served on the board of trustees for Jewish Community Housing and Gross Schechter Day School, and was board president of the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland and Ohio Jewish Communities. At the Federation, he also chaired the government relations committee and served as campaign chair in 2013 and 2014, the release stated.
“I think Cleveland leadership having so many great role models in this community is what has really prepared me, and the leadership experiences (at) the Federation, both in the Mandel leadership courses as well as accessibility to those that have come before me,” Heller said. “There have been so many great leaders in this community that have gone on to take on national roles, and so I just really had an incredible opportunity to learn from them, to watch how they succeeded, and hopefully I will be able to take some of that knowledge and do a good job myself.”
Daniel N. Zelman, who succeeded Heller as board chair of the Federation, also pointed to the list of Clevelanders who have served national roles that Heller has now joined.
“David joins an impressive list of esteemed Clevelanders who have taken on leadership roles at various Jewish organizations that focus on national or international efforts,” Zelman said in a June 12 statement to the CJN. “His passion for the Jewish people, combined with his innate ability to connect with people, makes David a natural for this role.”
Most recently, Heller served as the chair of JFNA’s Ukraine Emergency Campaign, the release stated. His efforts on Ukraine relief will be rolled into his new role, and Heller will lead a task force to assess the needs in Ukraine and surrounding countries where refugees are building Jewish communities, he said.
Through his leadership, Heller has taken part in three missions to Poland, Moldova and Israel, and will soon be traveling back to Israel to meet with The Jewish Agency for Israel, the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee and others to discuss the needs in Ukraine.
“Right now, I’m just concerned that we have the appropriate response to people in need and that we can respond quickly,” he said. “One of the challenges as the war drags on is that it’s not on the front pages of the paper the way it was at the beginning of the war, so educating our community that the needs are still there and that we continue to make sure that those needs are met.”
Heller was also appointed to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council in 2009. He serves on the boards of University Hospitals, Parkwood Corp., United Way of Greater Cleveland, the Cleveland Foundation, American Jewish Committee and the dean’s advisory board for the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, the release stated.
“David has brought incredible vision to the Federation system and is an inspiring leader who guides with his actions,” JFNA board chair Julie Platt said in the release. “The challenges the Jewish community faces – from rising antisemitism and security concerns to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and neighboring countries – require innovative solutions and the partnership of dedicated philanthropists. David will bring his rich expertise and personal and professional experiences to this role so that our system can be best equipped to fill these vital needs.”
Heller will join Platt, vice board chair David Brown, treasurer Suzanne B. Grant and secretary Neil A. Wallack on JFNA’s board of trustees.