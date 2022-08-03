The city of Beachwood will no longer employ the services of economic development consultant James Heller and will focus on hiring a full-time economic development director, according to a news release.
Heller was hired in August 2020.
An architect, longtime Beachwood resident and Beachwood High School graduate, Heller aided the city by serving the business community’s needs, along with helping to attract new sources of commercial opportunity. He has been an ardent promoter of the city and has lent the administration his considerable knowledge surrounding shopping centers, one of his areas of expertise. Additionally, his relationships with many developers contributed to his ability to advance projects and expand the city’s tax base.
Over the past 50 years, Heller has had a hand in creating the Beachwood many know today – consulting on, designing, presenting and championing many of the city’s businesses and buildings.
These projects include Agnon School, which is now the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School; Cleveland College of Jewish Studies, which is now the Laura and Alvin Siegal College of Jewish Studies; Atrium II at The Village; the municipal complex; Beachwood Place’s various renovations and expansions; DDR, which is now SITE Centers; Eaton Corp.’s world headquarters; Landmark Centre; and Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple’s renovation and expansion.
After working at K&A Architecture for 43 years, Heller stepped down as shareholder and president in November 2012. By November 2014, he retired from the firm after staying on to help with business development.
Mayor Justin Berns praised his many years of service to the city.
“Jim Heller has been a great asset to Beachwood, and he has offered tremendous historical perspective and wisdom since he has worked here for decades,” Berns stated in the release.
Heller could not be reached for comment.