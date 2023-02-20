Ben Feldman, school psychologist/case manager at the upper school campus of Lawrence School in Sagamore Hills, has long had a passion for helping people who have disabilities. Feldman is a member of the Jewish Learning Connection in University Heights, and lives in University Heights with his wife and two children.
“I had worked for many years in New York City as a masters level clinician with people with developmental disabilities and my wife and I moved to Cleveland so I could complete a Ph.D. in psychology at Case Western Reserve University, where I specialized in autism and developmental disability research,” Feldman said.
After earning his Ph.D., he worked as a school psychologist in schools throughout the area in order to complete his state of Ohio supervision hours, he said.
“I had completed those hours and I was looking for a new position in my field and my wife, who happens to be a reading and dyslexia specialist at Hebrew Academy (of Cleveland) right here in the area, suggested that I look into the Lawrence School, and I contacted our previous director and they were looking for someone and it turned out to be a good fit,” he said.
Lawrence is a school that teaches children in grades Kindergarten through 12th, helping them with dyslexia and other learning differences or challenges, he said.
“It’s quite different,” he said. “It’s run quite differently than most other public schools or even other private schools.”
Feldman said his line of work has impacted his life by teaching him to empathize with people. Parents confront many challenges in order to help their children and they show determination to find the best help for their kids.
“In this area, you have to feel for the families and clients and students with whom you’re working,” he said. “It’s helped me in my own life. It changed how I look at people in general, how I work with people, how I interact with people even outside of work.”
He said his position has taught him how much of a role confidence plays in education. He works with parents and families, representing them through the process of getting services through the state, such as IEPs (individualized education programs) and ETRs (evaluation team reports).
When working with parents, he hears about how many of their children “felt terrible about themselves” at their previous schools when it came to subjects like reading and writing, he said. But, at Lawrence, they receive the specialized attention and curriculum they need to succeed.
“For the first time in their lives, they feel good about themselves and feel happy as individuals, and that self-confidence goes a long way in helping them both through school and then when they leave Lawrence and start transitioning to careers,” he said.
Being Jewish has impacted his career because Lawrence has many Jewish students who find, in him, a common ground based on their faith.
“Lawrence, it turns out, serves quite a number of Jewish students both in the elementary school and the upper school,” he said. “I’m actually here in the upper school – the middle school and the high school – and so I think a lot of students here see me and like the fact that they see a religious, Jewish faculty member; someone that they can relate to here.”
Parents whose children attend Jewish schools in the area have contacted him, upon noticing that their kids are struggling academically, to ask for advice about how they can supplement Jewish education if they were to transfer to Lawrence, he said.
“I really like that I’m in this role here at Lawrence, that I can help out many members of the Cleveland Jewish community, and I think that the faculty and the administrators and the heads here at Lawrence like the fact that I’m here and can help in that role as a Jewish staff member who can help reach out to many members of the religious, Jewish community,” Feldman said.