Hennes Communications CEO Bruce Hennes was appointed as a research assistant professor at the Scripps College of Communication at Ohio University in Athens.
According to a news release, Hennes brings extensive experience and expertise in crisis communications and crisis management to his new role. With a list of past and current clients that includes the American Public Power Association, Goodyear, NASA, Avery Dennison and Kent State University, Hennes Communications annually serves nearly 200 clients. Hennes is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company’s Board of Directors.
It has also cultivated close working relationships with educational institutions, including colleges and universities, public school districts and private schools, including preferred partnership agreements with the Ohio, Arizona, Indiana, Florida and North Carolina School Boards Associations to provide crisis communications consulting services, according to the release.
The college of communication is also partnering with Hennes Communications to offer professionals the opportunity to earn one credit hour towards a 12-hour graduate certificate in crisis communication.
Through this partnership, participants attending selected seminars taught by Hennes Communications can apply to convert one hour of that seminar to one credit hour counted toward the online crisis communication certificate by Scripps College, according to a news release.
“Effective crisis communication is undoubtedly the most important element in managing a crisis,” John Born, former director of Ohio’s Department of Public Safety, and visiting assistant professor and executive-in-residence in the Scripps College of Communication and the Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Service, said in the release. “By establishing a strong academic foundation and acquiring real-life skills, professionals can better prepare and execute effective crisis communication strategies,”
Many of the seminars will be led by Hennes Communications CEO Bruce Hennes. In recognition of his expertise, Hennes has also been appointed as a research assistant professor within the Scripps College.
“From accusations of fiscal or legal mismanagement, labor issues and board chair-executive director disputes to DEI controversies, mergers and acquisitions, cyberattacks and active shooter situations, we live in a world of immediate news, where everyone has a mobile phone and any incident can become a front-page story, a trending story on social media, or an all-hands management issue for the C-suite,” Hennes said in the release. “Today, controversies are tried first in the ‘Court of Public Opinion’ before the ‘Court of Law’ and the skill set used by CEOs, directors and managers to earn their leadership roles isn’t the same skill set it takes to manage a crisis.”
Upon choosing to receive the credit hour, seminar participants will be contacted by an Ohio University representative to guide them through the process and provide program information. The crisis communication graduate certificate can be pursued as a standalone program or combined with other coursework to obtain a graduate degree in communication or organizational communication, the release said.
Seminars that count towards the credit include: “Crisis Communications for Senior Leaders,” “Crisis Management & Communications,” “Winning on Social Media: Crisis Management in an Echo Chamber” and “Crisis Communications in the Social Media Era.”
To learn more about the partnership and the graduate certificate, visit ohio.edu/scripps-college/crisis-credit.