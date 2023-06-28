Hennes Communications recently partnered with the North Carolina School Boards Association to provide crisis management and communications consulting services to public school districts in that state. The firm has similar relationships with school board associations in the Ohio, Arizona, Indiana and Florida.
Hennes Communications has an extensive track record of working closely with school districts and legal counsel, balancing best crisis management practices and the need to protect the interests of a school or district with today’s media and stakeholder demands for speed and transparency, according to a news release.
“Hennes Communications offers smart strategic communication counsel to help our districts deal with a breaking crisis situation quickly and effectivel,” Leanne Winner, executive director of the North Carolina School Boards Association, said in the release. “They put the truth, and the reputations of our districts, first. They can be brought in to develop a communication strategy for any district need. Hennes Communications understands how to balance district credibility with fidelity to community.”
Hennes Communications managing partner Thom Fladung said in the release, “The past two years have been the most challenging many educators have ever experienced. From COVID-19 mask mandates and critical race theory to tense and contentious politics spilling into the classroom, board of education meetings that drew little attention now require a police presence. And always looming is social media, where outrage comes naturally. We’ve worked with dozens of schools, school districts and attorneys, so it’s rare that we encounter a situation we’ve not faced. We know the value of telling the truth, telling it first and telling it fast.”
Ramona Powers, NCSBA’s director of board development and technology, said in the release, “I am confident that Hennes Communications will be among the most valuable tools in our toolbox. I’m confident North Carolina’s school districts will greatly benefit from their expertise.”
Hennes Communications is headquartered in downtown Cleveland. Bruce Hennes, who is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors, is the CEO.