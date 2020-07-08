Bruce Hennes, CEO of Hennes Communication in Cleveland, has been named to the 2020 Lawdragon Global 100 Leaders in Legal Strategy and Consulting.
This is the second consecutive year Hennes has been named to this list.
“It’s a real career capstone to be named to the Lawdragon 100,” Hennes said in a news release. “For more than 30 years, I’ve had the pleasure and privilege of teaching and counseling lawyers, C-suiters and government officials on the subjects of strategic communications, crisis communications, litigation communications and issue management.”
Hennes’ service to the legal community includes membership on the executive committee of the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association, making him one of just a few non-attorneys to sit on the board of a major metropolitan bar association.
Publisher’s note: Bruce Hennes is a past board chair of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company.