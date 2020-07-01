Henry Jacobson did not fit the used car salesman stereotype.
“Sneaky, sly, the plaid jacket, that wasn’t my dad at all,” Marc Jacobson said of his father, who died June 15 at 98 years old.
“I think he probably was troubled a little bit by the stereotype. He was always worried about whether he was doing the right thing with people. He was a very, very honest guy and never wanted anyone to think he was taking advantage of them.”
Jacobson graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1939 and The Ohio State University in 1943. After serving overseas with the U.S. Army’s 96th infantry during World War II, he returned to Cleveland, briefly working in the furniture business before opening a Lincoln-Mercury dealership on the current site of Cleveland Clinic in 1950.
“He didn’t know the first thing about selling cars, but manufacturers were happy to give out franchise and he got in the car business,” Marc Jacobson said.
Jacobson met the late Helen Lazerick the following year and they enjoyed 68 years of marriage.
Jacobson always liked cars and was fascinated by the ones manufactured during his youth, but according to Marc Jacobson, they were never a huge passion of his father’s.
“He looked at it, quite frankly, as a way to make a living, but I know he enjoyed the car business and I think he enjoyed the social aspect of it,” Marc Jacobson said. “He was good at (selling cars), especially when he first got the business, he was young and hungry.”
In 1957, Jacobson purchased a bankrupt Pontiac dealership in Bedford and spent the next 35 years operating Jay Pontiac along with Jay Honda, the first Honda automobile dealership in Ohio.
“The store that they had in Bedford was really small and their slogan was, ‘The world’s smallest Pontiac dealer,’ and the reason they went with that is because they really wanted to emphasize the fact that it was personalized service,” Marc Jacobson said. “You came into their little store and the owner was there and he had a couple of salespeople and you were treated like you were the only one in the store and they used that slogan for years.”
Marc Jacobson said Honda’s early presence in the United States consisted mostly of motorcycles and scooters. When Honda announced its decision to build a small, relatively inexpensive car, Jacobson thought it would help his used car business.
“His original thinking was, ‘Well, someone comes in to buy a used car and I can show them one of these and it’s brand new,’” Marc Jacobson said.
He said his father could not have foreseen an energy crisis and a gas shortage in the early seventies.
“It just was such a fortuitous decision on his part,” Marc Jacobson said. “It was just a few years after he got together with Honda that all of a sudden their cars just really took off. Everybody was looking for good gas mileage because gasoline prices shot through the roof.”
Marc Jacobson described his father as having been part of the greatest generation, adding his father was very proud of his Army service.
“That really instilled a sense of pride and purpose in him that I don’t think ever left him,” Marc Jacobson said. “He was very regimented and by the book and I think that always served him well because he was a rule follower.”
Jacobson had three sons and a daughter, Carol. Marc Jacobson said, in high school, he and his older brothers, Neil and Bruce, worked for his father at the dealership. Marc Jacobson went to work for his father full time in 1984 and took over the business when he retired in 1993.
“I was the only one who was really compatible,” said Marc Jacobson, laughing. “My two older brothers ended up becoming physicians. I think they decided after they worked with him, that they wanted to do something else.”
Jacobson never lost interest in the business and always asked Marc Jacobson how many cars he and his partner, Nathan Lancry, had sold recently.
“It was his baby, he was the one that started it and you can’t just turn that off,” Marc Jacobson said. “We’ve expanded the business quite a bit. We’ve got a BMW and Volkswagen in Akron and my dad was really proud that he saw the business was still was doing well.”
Jacobson is survived by his four children, 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.