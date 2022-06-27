More than 70 people attended the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry’s annual Volunteer Appreciation Celebration on June 13 at Waxman Chabad Center in Beachwood to recognize volunteer food packers and deliverers, according to the news release.
Herb Resnick of South Euclid was named the Rivka Goldstein Volunteer of the Year for his efforts at the pantry’s weekly drive-thru pick ups. The award is named for the previous managing director of the pantry and is presented to a volunteer that goes above and beyond serving the organization, the release stated.
“I love doing what I do to help the Kosher Food Pantry,” Resnick said in his acceptance speech. “It’s very fulfilling to be there every week while we give out food and I hand out treats to the children. Facing food insecurity can’t be easy. I’m always glad to share a smile and get smiles right back.”
The food pantry, a partner agency of both Greater Cleveland Food Bank and the Hunger Network, is one of the busiest food relief facilities in Northeast Ohio, according to the release. Weekly drive-thru distributions of food assist about 250 area families, while volunteers deliver food bimonthly to about 1,500 senior citizens, the news release said.
“The Kosher Food Pantry fills a unique role in our community as we provide both physical and spiritual nourishment to those in need,” Devorah Alevsky, director of the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry, said in the release. “Along with regular food distribution, we provide both physical and spiritual nourishment to those in need. Along with regular distributions, we include traditional holiday items such as challah, honey, latkes, Chanukah candles, matzah and the like. This helps assure the continuation of our Jewish heritage which is so important.”