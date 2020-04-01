During this period of uncertainty, it’s easy to get caught in the abyss of what-ifs regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and our future, but these Ohio cities, people, businesses and nonprofits are using their strengths to provide light and goodness to their neighbors. These good deeds were found on social media posts or emailed to the Cleveland Jewish News and Columbus Jewish News. If you are doing good deeds or know someone who is, let us know at editorial@cjn.org and include “GOOD DEEDS” in the subject line.
Community assist
JewishColumbus is providing 1,000 kosher for Passover chickens for families in need ahead of the holiday.
In partnership with the Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus and the Columbus Board of Rabbis, the chickens were available for pickup at the JCC Zusman Facility in Columbus.
Funding for such endeavors comes from JewishColumbus’ Community Response Fund to address the pandemic. Those interested in donating may do so at bit.ly/39tmPE6.
Caring city
Bexley: The recreation parks department created a public Facebook group, Bexley Recreation at Home, where every Tuesday staff members will post videos of classes from favorite instructors, games and art projects to do at home. The page also allows people to share photos of their projects and family activities.
Love in the air
Montefiore: The Beachwood senior living facility thanks everyone who has sent cards to cheer up our residents. They really appreciate the notes and letters from the community. If you would like to email a greeting card, send it to dweiner@montefiore.org.
Resourceful companies
Cameron Mitchell Restaurants: Established an associate relief fund, according to a Facebook post. The Columbus-based chain donated 100% of online gift card sale proceeds through March 21 to distribute evenly among its 4,500 associates. The fund included personal contributions from the leadership team. To learn more, visit bit.ly/39kSaJ5.
Watershed Distillery, Middle West Spirits, 451 Spirits and BrewDog: All the Columbus spots have products in the works. BrewDog’s distillery in Scotland is making hand sanitizer and giving it away free to those in need in the United Kingdom. There are plans to send some to its U.S. operations.
Watershed’s Greg Lehman said the distillery’s sanitizer, which is 80% alcohol, is for first responders only.
“We’re not selling it,” he said. “It’s an ethanol and water mix that they can spray to disinfect.”
Any police, fire or medical operations in need can reach out directly to Lehman at greg@watersheddistillery.com.
The Kroger Co., based in Cincinnati: The grocery chain will provide “a one-time bonus to every hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing and customer service associate, amounting to $300 for every full-time associate and $150 for every part-time associate.” The bonus will be paid to associates who were hired on or before March 1, covers the payroll period March 8 to March 28, and will be payable on April 3. The company also expanded its COVID-19 emergency leave guidelines to include “paid time off for self-isolation and symptoms as verified by an accredited health care professional.”
Giant Eagle, based in Pittsburgh: Announced March 21 it will disperse $10 million in bonus pay as employees work through the COVID-19 pandemic. Bonus pay started immediately and will be retroactive to March 15. The company said, in a news release, a May 2 end date is scheduled and will then be re-evaluated. The company is also sending $25 gift cards to employees.