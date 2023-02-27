Beech Brook has found a purchaser for approximately 65 acres at 3737 Lander Road in Pepper Pike in Heritage Classical Academy, a private Christian school, according to a Feb. 23 joint news release from the two entities.
Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Beech Brook, a social services organization founded in Cleveland in 1852, put the property on the market in 2016 when it closed its residential treatment program that had served about 54 children and teenagers.
The majority of the proceeds from the sale will be placed in Beech Brook’s endowment to support its mission of helping children and families thrive, the release said. It is also actively seeking a new location for its headquarters, with a focus on proximity to more of the clients it serves. As it searches for its new home, Beech Brook will be allowed to use a limited amount of space on the property.
The land was donated in 1917 by the Wade family to house the Cleveland Protestant Orphan Asylum, which eventually became Beech Brook Children’s Home with residents attending Orange schools. In the 1950s, the agency transitioned from an orphanage and to a residential treatment center for children with emotional and behavioral problems, and in partnership with Orange schools, operated the Gund School on the campus.
“Originally founded as an orphanage, Beech Brook has been in existence for more than 170 years,” Beech Brook CEO and President Tom Royer said in the release. “The key to our longevity is our ability to evolve and meet the changing needs of children and families in our community. The sale of our property is the next step in our evolution as it puts us closer to those we serve and provides funds that will enable us to serve even more families in need.”
With the purchase, Heritage intends to establish a Pepper Pike campus and will use the existing buildings. Heritage has locations in Bainbridge Township, Peninsula and Northfield. With the purchase of the Beech Brook land, Heritage plans to replace the Bainbridge and Northfield campuses, but will still operate its Peninsula campus.
Heritage anticipates beginning operations in fall 2024, according to the release.
“We are excited to purchase this beautiful property with such a rich history of serving children and families for nearly 100 years,” Heritage’s Head of School David Nees said in the release. “We envision a new pre-K through 12th grade campus establishing Heritage and classical Christian education for future generations. We acknowledge God’s goodness and faithfulness to us and look forward to partnering with more families in cultivating their children.”
Beech Brook previously attempted to sell the property to Pepper Pike-based Axion Development and its principal, Bryan Stone, until the developer pulled out from the planned purchase in September 2020 after withdrawing its redevelopment plans in July 2020.
The developer and Beech Brook had been in talks for two years at the point of the withdrawal. Those plans included a development plan that required a rezoning of the district from U-2, institutional use, to U-2 overlay, allowing for offices, residences and small shops. That rezoning issue still ended up on the November 2020 ballot, but failed to garner support from voters.