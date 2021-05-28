Heritage Manor Rehabilitation & Retirement Community in Youngstown broke ground May 21 on the first phase of a three-phase $3.7 million expansion of the facility.
The 72-bed facility on an 18-acre campus has 58 private rooms and seven shared rooms. Phase one of the expansion will cost $2.2 million and add 12 private rooms, each with private bathrooms.
In the future, the facility will renovate the rest of the shared rooms and shared bathrooms so that eventually each resident will have a private room and a private bathroom. There are also plans to expand the facility’s gym to enhance rehab services. In addition, semi-private rooms will be converted into hospice suites.
“With these renovations, we’ll be able to take our five-star facility to the next level,” said Eric Murray, Youngstown Area Jewish Federation executive director of senior services. “As far as nursing home facilities are concerned, this will be on the leading edge with all private rooms and all private bathrooms.”
James Pazol, co-chair of the Heritage Capital campaign committee, asked people to contribute to the campaign.
“This expansion will modernize our space, add to our current senior care offerings,” he said, adding that while Heritage Manor has had no COVID-19 cases, the pandemic has shown the need for private rooms as a means of infection control. The private rooms, he said, will offer families and residents privacy in visits with doctors as well.
“We are grateful to the Thomases Family Endowment of the federation who will match dollar for dollar the first $160,000 raised in this campaign,” Pazol said.
The campaign will raise at least $500,000 with the Youngstown Area Jewish Foundation having committed to contributing the balance.
U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Youngstown; Mayor Jamael Tito Brown and Youngstown City Councilwoman Samantha Turner were among those attending the groundbreaking.
Johnson spoke of the tension in Israel and asked those in attendance to pray and support “America’s most favored ally in the Middle East.”
Johnson presented a certificate from the U.S. House of Representatives and a U.S. flag.
“G-d bless you all, and I’m so proud of the work that you do here,” he said.
“As we go through life, it’s always taking care of our loved ones,” Brown said, adding his 94-year-old aunt lived at Heritage Manor and his family was pleased with the care she received there.
Turner said she supports the work that is done at Heritage Manor for the community and for seniors “who need the most support.”
Andrew Lipkin, Youngstown Area Jewish Federation CEO, said he had the easy job of thanking those who came.
“We are just thrilled that we’re able to provide to provide excellent senior care in a home-like setting our entire community as well as a modern rehab facility,” Lipkin said.
Heritage Manor has provided care for members of the community at its Gypsy Lane location since 1965. It has higher than average nurse staffing ratios and one-third of its residents are veterans.
The not-for-profit provider of health, housing, social and spiritual services, guided by Jewish values and traditions, has a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, offers long-term care, respite care, adult day services, outpatient therapy, and rehabilitation. It is the only Veterans Administration-approved provider of long-term care in Mahoning County. It is open to everyone, regardless of faith.
Heritage Manor is one of four Jewish nursing homes in Ohio.