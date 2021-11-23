The Schwebel Family Foundation recently made a significant donation to the Heritage Manor Rehabilitation & Retirement Community expansion project in Youngstown and the new wing will be named the Schwebel Family Foundation Wing which was dedicated in memory of Paul Schwebel, according to a news release.
“Paul was extremely involved in the Jewish community, particularly the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation and its agencies,” the release stated. “He served in numerous positions with the Federation including serving on the board as vice president and treasurer and as a member of its executive, budget, investment and audit committees. Paul was a modest man who tried to keep a low profile. He did not seek honors and was most content to be in the background. He was a quiet leader. People knew that Paul’s goals always reflected the goals of the organization he was working with.”
The expansion will add 12 private rooms, each with its own bathroom, to the 72 bed facility, as well as a dedicated nurses station and a family dining room.