Marisa Herman has joined the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company as the Lori A. Weinstein Marketing Intern this summer.
Herman will be a senior at The New School’s Parsons School of Design and Eugene Lang College of Liberal Arts, where she is pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in photography and a Bachelor of Arts degree in literary studies.
She will gain experience working in the editorial and digital departments as well as working on the company’s magazines.
“Due to COVID-19, all of Marisa’s work will be done remotely,” Managing Editor Bob Jacob said. “While not exactly an ideal situation for an intern, we felt strongly that if it is possible for us to provide an opportunity for some internships this summer, we would make every effort to do so.
“Marisa will gain invaluable experience from our award-winning editorial, digital and magazine departments. She will learn skills during her internship that will complement what she learns in the classroom and better prepare her for the working world.”
Herman, a graduate of Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin in Munson Township, enjoys playing guitar, reading, hair styling, music, crafts and needlepoint.
She is an Orange resident and the daughter of Ken Herman and Tina Brown and stepdaughter of Greg Brown.