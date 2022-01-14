Beth T. Hertz was sworn in as a first time member of the Copley-Fairlawn School Board Jan. 11.
She received 1,988 votes, or 21.2%, in the Nov. 2 general election, according to final results from the Summit County Board of Elections.
Incumbents James Borchik received 2,276 votes, or 24.3%, and Paula Lynn earned 1,867 votes, or 20%, to retain seats on the school board.
Hertz posted a statement on Facebook after winning a seat: “Thank you to everyone who supported me in this election! It truly was a community effort and I can’t wait to get started serving on this Board of Education! I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family and all the friends and teachers who helped in so many ways. Congratulations also to Jim Borchik and Paula Maynard Lynn on your re-election! We have an amazing school district and I am committed to working to help it achieve even greater things in the future. Thanks all!”
Publisher’s note: Beth T. Hertz is the wife of David Hertz, immediate past board chair of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.