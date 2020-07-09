Entering his third and final year as board chair of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, David R. Hertz II said the company is in a strong position to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For a weekly community newspaper to evolve into a daily news organization that attracts over 500,000 unique page views a month is amazing – and we’re not done,” Hertz said.
He praised the work of the board of directors and professional staff.
“We’ve never been closer in collaboration with the board of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company,” Hertz said. “As an organization, we have all learned to work together more effectively, and I think we are now better positioned to emerge from this pandemic in a way that will allow us to thrive and better serve our communities of Cleveland and Columbus.”
The Cleveland Jewish Publication Company held its 56th annual meeting virtually June 25, where Hertz and Kevin S. Adelstein, publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News and Columbus Jewish News and president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, reviewed the company’s year and welcomed new board members.
New directors elected to three-year terms were: Adam Miller, Scott Simon, and Nancy B. Udelson; for two-year terms: Sharon Sobol Jordan and Ethan Karp; and for a one-year term: Michele Krantz.
Miller is the director of content at WKYC Studios in Cleveland. Previously, he was a senior producer at NBC’s “TODAY” show.
Simon is president and lead tenant representative of North Pointe Realty in Mayfield Heights, founder of Scare Your Soul, which is a global courage movement, and a life coach. He is a trustee of the Mt. Sinai Health care Foundation and Cleveland chair of the 248 social entrepreneurship program of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
Udelson was president/CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association Cleveland area chapter since 2007 and retired in June. She is a member of the board of directors of Judson Services, Inc. and the advisory board of Northeast Ohio Boomer and Beyond Magazine and the community advisory committee of the Cleveland Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center.
Jordan serves as president of Unify Labs and is on the boards of The Temple Tifereth-Israel, The City Club of Cleveland, Cleveland Transformation Alliance, Medical Mutual of Ohio Charitable Foundation, PolicyBridge, United Way of Greater Cleveland and University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center.
Karp is president and CEO of the nonprofit consulting group MAGNET. He is on the boards of the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland, Cleveland/Cuyahoga County Workforce Development, American Small Manufacturers Coalition, Cleveland Leadership Center and MidTown Cleveland, Inc.,
Krantz works for Case Western Reserve University’s office of general counsel. She is vice president of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple and serves as a co-chair for the strategic planning committee.
Board of directors officers also elected to serve a 1-year term are: David R. Hertz, chair; Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim, Dennis A. Linden, Harvey Siegel and Paul J. Singerman, vice chairs; Susan D. Krantz, treasurer; Lawrence M. Hirsh, assistant treasurer; Loren S. Chylla, secretary; and Aaron Minc, assistant secretary.
Marisa Herman is the Lori A. Weinstein Marketing Intern at the Cleveland and Columbus Jewish News.