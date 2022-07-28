Engage! Cleveland added four new members to its board of directors, according to a news release.
The new members are David R. Hertz II, chief of staff at Oberlin College and immediate past board chair of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.; Michelle Hirsch, senior vice president at Brunswick Companies; Chrishawna Cunningham, chief diversity and inclusion officer at Union Home Mortgage; and Carolyn Lekan, vice president, corporate human resources at The Sherwin-Williams Company.
“It’s an absolute pleasure to welcome these four distinguished Cleveland leaders to Engage! Cleveland’s board of directors,” Gary Shamis, board chair of Engage! Cleveland and also a past board chair of the CJPC, said in the release. “Their vast experience across sectors and fields as well as their dedication to our community will help our organization continue advancing its mission of attracting, engaging, and retaining young, diverse talent to Greater Cleveland.”
The Engage! Cleveland board of directors is led by Shamis, vice chairs Caroline Guscott and David Toth, treasurer Joe DiFranco, and secretary SueAnn Naso, and comprised of private and public sector leaders in Greater Cleveland dedicated to advancing the young professional community.
For a full list of board members and to learn more about Engage! Cleveland, visit engagecleveland.org.