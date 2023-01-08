Dr. Roger Hess, the volunteer dental director of Medworks, was named the 2022 Free Clinic Dentist of the Year by the Charitable Healthcare Network.
Hess has volunteered for Medworks for the past five years and also works as a member of the board of networks for the company. When he is not volunteering, Hess works at and co-owns Periodontal Associates in Lyndhurst.
The honor came as a surprise to Hess and he is appreciative of the recognition, for himself and the full-time staff of Medworks, a Cleveland-based nonprofit that holds large scale health care and dental clinics providing free care for those in need.
“I had not known that I was even nominated, but this is a significant honor,” Hess told the Cleveland Jewish News. “So much work goes in, but at the same time I recognize that it really takes a village to pull this off.”
As a member of the Board of Networks, he is responsible for helping Medworks carry out its mission, which is to provide free health care services to the people of Cleveland. As the dental director, he is responsible for organizing fundraisers and events, finding volunteers and assisting with marketing.
While Hess said he feels honored, the exposure for Medworks is important to him because the work he does for the company is to give back to the community.
“I’m very hopeful that it (the exposure) will continue to help Medworks complete its mission as a not-for-profit and help us be able to raise the funds so that we can continue to do the services that we provide,” Hess said.
His desire to give back to the community comes from his days in the emergency room at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, when he was in college. During his time there, he witnessed patients struggle with healthcare bills.
“I think that possibly made me understand and see the problems people who don’t have the ability and the access to health care face,” Hess said.
Among the people he works with, Hess has a reputation of being passionate about the work he does, both with the board and as dental director.
“Hess has an incredible amount of energy and enthusiasm for the mission of the organization,” Zac Ponsky, president of the Medworks board, told the CJN. “He’s been with us from the early years of the organization and has been a real inspiration for the board to give time to help people in need in the community.”
Hess’ energy can be felt throughout Medworks in the dental department and its board while he works.
“He’s done a wonderful job at expanding the mission of the organization and his energy is contagious to all volunteers,” said Ponsky, who lives in Hunting Valley and is a member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike..
The work Hess has done with the organization has impacted hundreds of people’s lives. The last clinic served about 700 people over two days, according to Hess.
“His ability to stick with it (volunteering) all these years and grow it (Medworks) to become bigger and bigger every year is something we’re really proud of him for,” Ponsky said.
Lydia Kacala is a freelance journalist.