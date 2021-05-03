Citizens Bank will give a total of more than $138,000 in grants to seven nonprofit organizations in Ohio, including HFLA of Northeast Ohio, with the goal of helping the organizations it serves make informed financial decisions. The funds will go toward HFLA’s interest-free lending.
Through its Citizens Helping Citizens Manage Money program, Citizen aims to help communities by supporting programs that give people the wherewithal in order to budget, save, invest and meet their financial goals, according to a news release.
The other nonprofits receiving a grant include:
• Cleveland Neighborhood Progress for community financial centers
• Empowering and Strengthening Ohio’s People for the Affordable Homeownership Initiative
• Enterprise Community Partners for the Earned Income Tax Credit Coalition
• Junior Achievement chapters in Greater Cleveland, North Central Ohio and Mahoning County for financial education for youth
• United Way of Summit and Medina County for financial empowerment for Akron’s low- to moderate-income residents
• University Circle Inc. for financial essentials for small business owners and the Greater Circle Business Alliance
“We believe that having strong financial knowledge is essential in achieving your goals and reaching financial security,” Jim Malz, president of Citizens in Ohio, said in a news release. “Through Citizens Helping Citizens Manage Money, we provide members of our communities with the knowledge, confidence and resources they need to make smart financial decisions that will put them on a path forward.”