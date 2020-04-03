HFLA of Northeast Ohio is offering business owners impacted by COVID-19 the opportunity to apply for rapid response business loans.
The loans are up to $5,000 and business owners must meet certain criteria to be eligible, Katy Fuerst, HFLA of Northeast Ohio director of programming and community engagement, said in an email sent to partners and businesses.
Business owners must meet these criteria points:
• Business must have been in business for at least 12 months.
• Current HFLA business borrowers will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
• Business owner must provide proof that they have been proactive during crisis:
° Supply documentation from any existing lenders of deferment/forbearance/other options during the pandemic.
° Be able to articulate any payment arrangements that they have made with landlord (if applicable) or suppliers.
• Business owner must have met with an HFLA volunteer (virtually) to assess viability moving forward post-COVID-19.
° This can be done after submitting application.
• Business owner should have a sense of what it will take for them to recover and be able to articulate this to the volunteer.
• Business owner must agree to check in with their volunteer EOM once repayment begins.
• Business owner must agree to send financial statements to HFLA quarterly throughout the life of the loan.
If approved, loan repayments will not start until mid-June, and the loans will be on 27-month terms. The “normal” payment will be reduced to $100 a month for the first four payments, and the next 23 payments will be $200.
HFLA’s loan approval process will be expedited and require less paperwork than usual, the email said.
Those interested may reach out to Fuerst at katy@interestfree.org or by calling 216-378-9042.