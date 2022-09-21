Michal Marcus, executive director of the Hebrew Free Loan Association of Northeast Ohio, will step down from her role as of Oct. 7, according to a Sept. 21 news release from HFLA.
Leading the organization since 2006, Marcus has been hired as a full-time program officer at the Burton D. Morgan Foundation in Hudson. She’ll start that role Oct. 10, according to a news release from the Burton D. Morgan Foundation, which was established in 1967 by the Hudson entrepreneur of the same name. It focuses on entrepreneurship and entrepreneurship education in Northeast Ohio.
HFLA assistant director Carrie Miller will transition into the role of acting executive director at HFLA, effective immediately. Miller has served in this role for nearly two years and previously served on HFLA’s board for six years. Her previous positions include director of Neighborhood Services at Ohio City Incorporated, training manager at Foundation Center (now Candid) and program director at The City Club of Cleveland. She’s worked in the nonprofit sector for nearly 20 years, the release said.
In her new role, Marcus will review grant proposals, formulate recommendations to trustees and evaluate the impact of the Burton D. Morgan Foundation’s grants. She’ll also partner with grantees to build networks and develop initiatives, and represent the foundation at meetings.
“We could not be more excited to have Michal join the team,” Burton D. Morgan President and CEO Dan Hampu said in the release. “When talking with her, it is hard not to be impressed with everything she has accomplished at HFLA of Northeast Ohio, and we know she will add great value to our work at the foundation.”
Marcus said, “I am thrilled to be able to bring my experience as a nonprofit leader to Burton D. Morgan Foundation. I know the importance of funding to the nonprofits doing the work in our region. I hope I can bring a fresh perspective to the impact that philanthropy can have in our community.”
“Under Michal’s leadership, HFLA’s interest free loan programs have grown more than fivefold and her advocacy has been instrumental in reforming payday lending in Ohio. Michal has built a sustainable organization ensuring that we will continue to support the members of our NEO community,” HFLA board president Eric Kaston said in the release. “We are pleased for her as she pursues new opportunities. “I am excited to work with Carrie Miller in her new role as acting director. Carrie has been a valuable member of our executive team who demonstrates strong leadership. I look forward to continuing the close working partnership between our executive director and board. Together, we are committed to helping to make NEO a more equitable community.”