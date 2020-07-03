The Hebrew Free Loan Association of Cleveland will host a virtual dinner event at 5:30 p.m. July 27.
The event will take the place of the HFLA’s annual gala, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the event, guests will follow along as local chefs Doug Katz, Jeremy Umansky and Brandon Riggs prepare a three-course meal. The chefs will partner with Micah Specialty Foods and Cleveland Cookie Dough for the recipes.
The new virtual event is completely donation based, but the HFLA is encouraging guests to donate $180, which would have been the cost of a ticket to the gala.
Guests can RSVP at bit.ly/HFLAdinner to receive the recipes for the event ahead of time.