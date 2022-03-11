The Russian invasion of Ukraine has resulted in millions of Ukrainians fleeing their homes in search of refuge. The Association for the Protection of Jewish Immigrants, which was founded as HIAS, or the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, has been aiding Ukrainian refugees, having sent a humanitarian assessment team to Poland on Feb. 28. The team determined the primary needs of Ukrainians to be housing, cash and other basic support.

US Together, a partner of HIAS, is an Ohio-based foundation that aids in the resettlement of refugees throughout the state. Maria Teverovsky, director of development at US Together in Cleveland, Columbus and Toledo, and Lyudmila Pinchuk, senior case manager at US Together in Cleveland, detailed the efforts and plans of US Together in response to the crisis in Ukraine.

“We actually started advocating to try to move refugees who are already approved to travel before the war started,” Teverovsky said. “Unfortunately, that didn’t happen.”

Teverovsky said that there are two groups of immigrants. The first are those who have been able to flee to bordering countries such as Hungary, Moldova and Poland. The second are those who are approved to travel to the United States per the Lautenberg Amendment, which grants refugee status to minority religious groups such as Jewish people.

“Seventy-three cases in Cleveland, 74 in Columbus, have (been granted) refugee status and can travel,” Teverovsky said. “Unfortunately, they are stuck in Ukraine and US Together, especially Nadia Kasvin who is our founder and director, started advocating (that) the Biden administration moves them very quickly out of (Ukraine).”

Despite the obstacles preventing refugees from entering the United States, Pinchuk said that the community response, specifically in Cleveland, has been favorable.

“Here in Cleveland, people of the community are helping in different ways,” Pinchuk said, adding that many have been donating clothes, food, medicine and first aid kits and that people are sorting these items “24/7” at churches and other places.

“The community has been really united with this,” Pinchuk said.