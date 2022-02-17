Highland Heights City Council selected Robert E. Goff, Jr. to fill its Ward 4 seat in January.
Goff was one of three candidates that were interviewed for the job. An attorney, Goff, 49, is a partner at Weston Hurd LLP’s Cleveland office, where handles complex construction, business and commercial disputes, rankruptcy and creditors’ rights, commercial litigation, criminal litigation and white collar defense, products liability and insurance matters.
Goff has lived in Highland Heights since 2001, and grew up in Mentor. He and his wife, Amy, who is also a lawyer have four children.
Goff serves on council’s drainage committee and will also serve on the safety and services committee.
The seat was left vacant by former councilwoman Ann D’Amico, who ran and was elected in November 2021 as the council’s president and at-large representative, taking office in January.
Goff must seek re-election in November 2023 to fill out the remaining two years of the term.