Highland Heights, Mayfield Heights and Mayfield will open their swimming pools for residents this summer on June 18.
“In response to the release of the Stay at Home Order by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on May 20, 2020, and the issuance of specific guidance regarding the safe operation of public pools during the COVID-19 emergency, Highland Heights Mayor Chuck Brunello, Jr., Mayfield Heights Mayor Anthony DeCicco and Mayfield Village Mayor Brenda Bodnar will open their public pools this summer,” according to a joint press release issued May 29.
“Provided that all mandatory procedures and best practices, as set forth in the Respo0nsibleRestart Ohio guidelines can be met, and provide that there is not a resurgence of positive cases and hospitalizations, the Highland Heights Community Pool, Dragga Pool and Parkview Pool will open on Thursday, June 18, 2020, subject to each municipality’s rules and restrictions.
“Residents should anticipate that, if the public pools are opened, strict adherence to safety protocols and posted guidelines will be required.”
For more information, contact the Highland Heights Recreation Department at 440-461-2440 or visit highlandhts.com, Mayfield Heights Recreation Department at 440-442-2626 or mayfieldheights.org or Mayfield Village Recreation Department at 440-461-5163 or visit mayfieldvillage.com.