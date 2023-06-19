“This is also a special day for me because I fell in love with the game of golf when I was a freshman in high school,” Bibb told the crowd gathered for the ceremony. “I learned how to grip the club by reading a Tiger Woods book from the Cleveland Public Library, and I thought the best way for me to learn how to play golf was to caddy. So, I got my first caddy job at Beechmont Country Club.”
There he met Charlie Sifford, Sr., the first Black golfer to play and win on the PGA Tour, who told him how he learned to play golf at Highland Park Golf Course. Gathering on Juneteenth, several other speakers touched on the history of the Highland Hills course as an inclusive, affordable and accessible golf course for the African American community and other backgrounds.
“This is what today is all about, making sure you find the next Charlie Sifford, the next Tiger Woods, right on the streets of Cleveland,” Bibb said. “And our children deserve the same kind of country club experience in our city as well too right here on Cleveland’s east side.”
Several leaders from the foundation including Darrell McNair, David Wagner, Bob Flesher and Peter Anagnostos spoke, along with partners like Blaine Griffin, Cleveland city council president, Nick Bednar, vice president of operations at Troon, Joe Iafigliola, CFO of Down To Earth and DTE Golf, and Pat Lo Presti, executive director at First Tee – Cleveland. Sifford’s son, Charlie Sifford, Jr., and Ted Ginn Sr., coach of Glenville High School’s football and track teams, also shared remarks.
The Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit comprised of local business and community leaders, frequent Highland Park golfers and others, is leading the revitalization, operations and management of Highland Park Golf Course for the city of Cleveland, the release stated. The foundation’s mission is to promote and protect an accessible, diverse, affordable and engaging experience at Highland Park Golf Course to positively impact the local Cleveland community.
Darrell McNair of the Highland Park Golf Foundation moderates the ceremony.
Charlie Sifford, Jr., left, and Dave Wagner speak about the history of Highland Park Golf Course and its role as the home course for golfers like World Golf Hall of Famer Charlie Sifford, Sr.
Peter Anagnostos, left, and Bob Flesher discuss the Highland Park Golf Foundation.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb addresses the crowd gathered for the dedication ceremony at Highland Park Golf Course in Highland Hills.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb shares his support for the revitalization of the golf course and its importance to the community.
Cleveland City Council president Blaine Griffin speaks about the effort and importance of revitalizing the golf course.
Nick Bednar, vice president of operations at Troon, speaks about what makes the golf course in Cleveland special.
Joe Iafigliola, CFO of Down To Earth and DTE Golf, talks about the boutique golf maintenance firm’s partnership with Highland Park Golf Course over the last three years.
Pat Lopresti, executive director at First Tee – Cleveland, speaks about the impact of children learning the game of golf and the course’s role in making that happen.
Ted Ginn, coach of Glenville High School’s football and track teams, addresses the gathering.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and City Council president Blaine Griffin, fourth and third from the right, at the dedication ceremony of Highland Park Golf Course in Highland Hills.
Dave Wagner, Pat Lopresti, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, Bob Flesher and Glenville High School Coach Ted Ginn Sr., who will be inducted into the national high school hall of fame July 1.
Dave Wagner, Pat Lopresti, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, Bob Flesher and Glenville High School Coach Ted Ginn Sr. tee off at Highland Park Golf Course in Highland Hills.
The Cleveland Open was held at Highland Park Golf Course in the mid-1960s and saw greats like Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Tony Lema. It is where Cleveland native Bob Hope first played golf and is recognized as one of the Charlie Sifford’s home courses, according to the release.
Troon and its family brands operate 140 municipal courses throughout the United States, and is operating under a similar nonprofit management model with the National Links Trust in Washington D.C. and three public golf courses.
Troon manages Briardale Greens in Euclid, the Raintree Golf & Event Center in Green and the six golf courses owned by the city of Cincinnati, the release stated.