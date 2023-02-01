The Highland Park Golf Foundation, a nonprofit, was selected by the city to lead revitalization, operations and management of the Highland Park Golf Course at 3550 Green Road in Highland Hills. The city of Cleveland owns the golf course.
“The Highland Park Golf Foundation’s proposal reflects the commitment to celebrating the course’s rich history as a minority golf course,” Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb said in a news release. “We are thrilled with the team that has come together in the interest of preserving and elevating this legacy asset.”
The Highland Golf Park Foundation was selected for its not-for-profit mission and its vision of the golf course. The plan honors the heritage and legacy of the course and incorporates a commitment to residents to expand affordable access to golf.
“We feel confident that the Highland Park Golf Foundation’s passion for the course, in partnership with (course operator) Troon’s expertise across the country, will result in an elevated golf experience at affordable prices for Clevelanders,” said Bonnie Teeuwen, city of Cleveland chief operating officer, “We believe it will also ultimately help the City’s bottom line.”