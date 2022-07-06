A mass shooting in a heavily Jewish suburb of Chicago on July 4 was the 308th such incident this year and that fact alone makes this latest tragedy “beyond heartbreaking” for Rabbi Steven Stark Lowenstein, who grew up in Northeast Ohio and is helping his congregation to cope with its aftermath.
Lowenstein, senior rabbi at Am Shalom Congregation in Glencoe, Ill., spent the morning of July 5 visiting three of his congregants who were injured in the shooting in nearby Highland Park and reflected on what had happened.
“It just is beyond heartbreaking,” Lowenstein told the Cleveland Jewish News July 5. “That we need to do this in a different community every single day and it’s beyond heartbreaking.”
In addition to his congregants, another two dozen or so people were injured and seven killed.
Robert Crimo III, 21, was arrested in connection with the killings and was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder, with more charges to come, Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said. The suspect was captured in North Chicago after an hours-long search.
The gunman used a high-powered rifle to shoot from a rooftop, deputy police chief Chris Covelli said at a July 5 news conference. He said there was no evidence of racial or religious motivation behind the shooting. The city of about 30,000 includes about 10,000 Jews, according to JTA.
Michael Masters, CEO of Secure Community Network, the national Jewish security network based in Chicago, told the Chicago Sun Times the suspect had entered Highland Park’s Chabad synagogue at Passover.
“The rabbi recognized him from pictures as the same individual who visited the synagogue in April,” Masters told the Sun Times. “Security encountered him. There was a conversation with the individual and he ultimately left.”
In addition, “Nothing overtly we have identified in his social media posts says this was an antisemitic attack, but we are coordinating with law enforcement,” Masters said. “Apparently on social media, there are some indications he was ideating around the Fourth of July for some period of time, which would indicate this was not an attack on one particular community.”
Lowenstein, who graduated from Beachwood High School and attended Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, said he’s never had to deal with a mass shooting in the 28 years he’s worked in the area. He was out on a bike ride with his family when the news came through. He at first tried to respond to texts from his bicycle, then returned to his car and placed calls to senior staff to reach out to congregants to see that they were OK. The congregation has 250 member families from Highland Park, about 25% of its total 1,000 member families, he said.
Later that day, he held a healing service from his car in the parking lot of the Highland Park Fire Department, which had served as a command center after the shooting. The service drew more than 100 people on livestream and Zoom, more than 10 times the usual number for a Monday evening healing minyan, he said.
“It was just an opportunity to pray together as a community, to say the mishebeirach for the three members of our congregation who we knew were in the hospital at that time,” Lowenstein said, referring to Judaism’s healing prayer.
He said that the community also recited the Mourner’s Kaddish for the seven dead.
Six of the seven victims were identified as Katherine Goldstein, 64, Irina McCarthy, 35, Kevin McCarthy, 37, Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63, Stephen Straus, 88, and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78. The victims were from Highland Park except for Toledo-Zaragoza, who was living with his family in the city but originally came from Mexico.
Lowenstein knew Sundheim as “an incredible community volunteer and devoted member of North Shore Congregation Israel,” also in Glencoe.
North Shore Congregation Israel placed the following announcement on its website July 5 regarding Sundheim’s death: “Jacki’s work, kindness and warmth touched us all, from her early days teaching at the Gates of Learning Preschool to guiding innumerable among us through life’s moments of joy and sorrow as our events and b’nei mitzvah coordinator – all of this with tireless dedication.”
Lowenstein said that one of his congregants will need several surgeries and another needed to stay at the hospital overnight.
He said many of his congregants were at the parade and were traumatized by what they experienced.
“Several families saw bodies as they fled from the scene,” he said. “Others hid behind dumpsters and in stores along the parade route. It was horrible to hear and to get the texts and to talk to the people who we knew who were there. We did everything we could to reach out to everyone in our congregation as quickly as we could.
“Everyone is beyond scared. We’re hearing from a lot of kids. We’re hearing from a lot of parents, you know, how can I ever take my kids somewhere out? How will we ever go back to normal?”
However, Lowenstein said he took strength from “the dedication and determination of first responders and emergency personnel who ran into the commotion instead of running away.”
On July 4, Brian Jacobson and his son, Ari, were taking part in the parade in the Highland Park High School marching band when the first shots rang out. Both initially thought they heard fireworks.
When the second barrage came and Brian Jacobson saw people begin to move, he yelled for students in the band to run.
“I was running with the kids,” Jacobson, a Cleveland native who became bar mitzvah at Beth Am Congregation in Cleveland Heights and graduated from Brush High School in Lyndhurst, told the CJN July 5. “My only thought was to get them to safety.”
At the same time, Ari, 16, ran down Central Avenue with most of his band mates. Some split off to a nearby park.
“It was a little confusing,” he said. “I don’t think I really realized that it was gunfire until I had gotten onto the bus.”
Cleveland native Caryn (Markus) Segall attended the parade to watch her son, Ethan, 18, march with a local political figure, as he has for several years.
Segall, who graduated from Shaker Heights High School, said she was standing on Central Avenue when shots were fired to the west of her.
She reached out to a friend and said, “‘Is that a car?’ And as the word came out of my mouth, I knew it wasn’t. And I put my hand on her back and I said, ‘Gun.’ And as I said it, just hordes of people came running toward us.”
She said, “People grabbing their kids out of strollers, picking up their dogs, and children screaming, kids crying, people screaming like it was out of a movie. It was terrifying.”
She said she heard a pause and then the gunman firing a second round of shots. Sirens were heard immediately, she said, adding that she helped a woman who had gotten knocked around by the crowd and then took cover beside a bank.
“There was just quiet and nobody was moving,” she said. “And this kid’s ball, with red and blue stars just rolled down the street.”
Segall reconnected with her son and the two headed home where they watched television news.
She said she has been buoyed by the number of people who have reached out from around the world as well as small local gestures of support.
“It’s so sad,” Segall said. “It’s so horrifying. And it’s maddening. I think that both my son and I were really sort of shell shocked. He was shell shocked. And switching between that and being angry that this is a world that we’re living in.”
Ethan Segall, who graduated from Highland Park High School and is headed to Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., said he was unaware of the shots until he saw “a wave of people sprinting toward us,” he told the CJN July 5.
He ran with the crowd to a nearby neighborhood and texted his mother. He later got a ride back to her car and met her.
“I don’t think it totally dawned on us until we were home and then we suddenly saw our town, Highland Park, Ill., go from local news, to being on CNN, then being No. 1 trending on Twitter to later in the day getting a statement from the president of the United States,” Segall said. “It’s still just a mixture of sadness and devastation and anger and disbelief that our community is the talk of the world.”
Rory and Dan Rubin, who met in Cleveland when she was in graduate school at Case Western Reserve University and were married at Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood, live blocks from where the shooting occurred. Dan Rubin was born in Cleveland, graduated from Brush High School and attended Park Synagogue, now in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike.
While they didn’t attend the parade, they were affected by the violence and said their daughter, Cassie, 17, attended school with the identified gunman.
“I think this was something we never expected could occur in our suburb,” Rory Rubin told the CJN July 5. “I feel like we live in a bubble in some ways. Obviously, we’re not naive. We are avid advocates against gun violence and (favor) gun control laws.”
She said when it happens in your own community, “It’s very traumatic.”
“At this point, in this moment, I’m probably more angry than anything else,” Dan Rubin told the CJN Jan. 5. “I’m angry about the condition of the world that we’re leaving to our children. I apologized to my daughter yesterday about it. It’s a mess. It’s unfair of us to leave a world in this condition to our children.”
Highland Park’s downtown was barricaded and blocked off with media stakeouts, the Rubins said, describing the mood of the town July 5 as somber.
Dan Rubin said he was also angry about gun violence.
“My guess is that Highland Park will be the focus of a lot of media right now,” Rubin said, adding that he’s read that the majority of Americans favor ‘common-sense’ gun control measures. “Politicians will start saying they want change and they’re going to point fingers at each other about why change can’t happen. And then people will forget about Highland Park until the next one of these happens.”
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered flags be flown in Ohio at half-staff until sunset July 9 in honor of the victims of the shooting.