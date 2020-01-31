Nearly 350 people celebrated entrepreneurship and the region’s start-ups through dancing, food, music and presentations of the 2020 Lexus Visionary Entrepreneur Award and Better Business Bureau Spark Award during the ninth annual Bootstrap Bash presented by LaunchHouse and the Cleveland Jewish News Jan. 25 at Red Space in Cleveland.
Warren Anderson, president and CEO of the Anderson-DuBose Company, received the 2020 Lexus Visionary Entrepreneur Award for his leadership in the food service industry.
Cocky’s Bagel’s received the second annual BBB Spark Award and $2,000.
