Hillel International is giving college students the opportunity to learn about Jewish topics in small groups and interact virtually with others through its first “Winterfest.”
Created during a time when many students are facing delayed school starts or all-virtual classes due to COVID-19, Winterfest was established to help students fight social isolation and continue their Jewish education, according to a news release.
Winterfest consists of 170 small, campus-based groups spanning nine countries that include the United States, Canada, Israel, France, Germany, Belarus, Georgia, Russia and Ukraine. Throughout January, students can take part in free classes in small groups built up of local campuses and areas, as well as national learning groups. More than 1,200 students worldwide have already registered for the classes.
“Many of the most meaningful experiences students have at Hillel are in smaller groups,” Hillel President and CEO Adam Lehman, a former Shaker Heights resident, said in the release. “With Winterfest, Hillel is building on the Jewish concept of a minyan – a gathering of 10 people with a specific purpose – to bring light and warmth to students during this dark time.”
Topics include: “Back at Home: Learning to Survive and Thrive with Parents (and others),” “Discovering our Queer Jewish Inheritance,” “Everything You Didn’t Learn In Hebrew School,” “21st Century American Jewish Identity with the Shalom Hartman Institute of North America,” “Between Self and Others as a Jew of Color,” and many more.
Winterfest adds to Hillel International’s virtual programs that provide content across learning venues during the pandemic, such as online programming platform Hillel@Home, Higher Holidays streaming programs, the Jewish Learning Fellowship and Hillel’s Virtual College Fair.
“We learned from the work we did to support the Jewish college community throughout this year, and we found that activities where students could gather in cohorts, which met regularly, generated better attendance and interest than drop-in or one-off activities,” Lehman said. “This is what students are looking for and that is what Winterfest will provide.”
Students can register online at welcome.hillel.org/winterfest.
“While this moment doesn’t allow students to be together in the ways they need and we wish they could be, we can still leverage the expertise we’ve built over the past year to create small groups that, even over Zoom, foster community and learning,” Rabbi Benjamin Berger, Hillel’s vice president For Jewish education, said in the release.
The program was made by possible with support by the Maimonides Fund and Jim Joseph Foundation through the Jewish Community Response and Impact Fund.