Cleveland Hillel Foundation Executive Director M. Jared Isaacson has been placed on unpaid leave for the foreseeable future.
“We’re hoping and working hard to make his leave as short as possible,” Cleveland Hillel Board President Marc Borstein told the Cleveland Jewish News on Oct. 14.
Although he lives and works in the United States, Isaacson is a Canadian citizen. Borstein said the executive director’s leave started on Oct. 5 and is due to a work “visa issue.”
“It’s all dependent on the government, and in our ability to try to move it through the government process as quickly as possible,” Borstein said.
Admitting there is a chance the issue might not be resolved this calendar year, Borstein said he is “hoping by November, in the next month, (Isaacson is) back.”
In the meantime, Metro Hillel campus director Jill Ross is serving as interim executive director.
Cleveland Hillel offers more than 725 programs at Cleveland State University and Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Oberlin College in Oberlin and John Carroll University in University Heights. The foundation also reaches out to students at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Cleveland Institute of Music, Cleveland Institute of Art and Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland, Lakeland Community College in Kirtland, Notre Dame College in South Euclid and Ursuline College in Pepper Pike.
Borstein described Isaacson’s – hopefully – short absence as having negligible consequences for Cleveland Hillel students. He noted this year’s programming is already in place.
“Jill and the staff run that day-to-day programming and that’s not changing; one of the reasons Jill is the perfect person to continue to be the interim executive directors is because she’s leading all of that,” Borstein said. “The first thing we want to make sure of is that there is no disruption to our students and the way that we program for students.”