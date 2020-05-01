To coincide with the Global Giving Week Tuesday from May 4 to May 8, Hillels around the world will hold Giving Tuesday Now on May 5 as a way to encourage support for nonprofits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
All gifts to support local Hillels and the Jewish students they serve on more than 500 campuses will be matched, dollar-for-dollar by Hillel International.
“Our local Hillels have been doing an outstanding job of connecting with students, supporting their physical, emotional and spiritual needs during this unprecedented time,” said Adam Lehman, president and CEO of Hillel International and a former Shaker Heights resident, in a news release.
“We need to do everything we can to support their critical ongoing work to ensure they can continue to be there for Jewish students, now and into the future. Global Giving Week will provide Hillel donors an opportunity to do just that, with the benefit of a dollar-for-dollar match from Hillel International.”
Jared Isaacson, executive director of Cleveland Hillel, wrote in an email to the Cleveland Jewish News, “The Hillels throughout Northeast Ohio offer students a Jewish home away from home on all our campuses in Cleveland, Oberlin, Kent and Akron, and we will always be there for them by working hard to create innovative programs and opportunities for meaningful engagement,” he said. “This important campaign allows us to continue our mission to offer and enhance Jewish experiences, Jewish memories, and Jewish pride for every single student we meet.”
To supports Cleveland Hillel, visit hillel.org/ClevelandHillel.
Adam Hirsh, executive director of Hillel at Kent State University, wrote in an email to the CJN, “We are very grateful to Hillel International for their leadership in creating this exciting campaign to support local Hillels and the Jewish students on campus, he said. “Campus life will certainly look different in the fall. It will take additional resources and fortitude from our staff and leadership to successfully adapt to the needs of students.
To support Hillel at Kent State University, visit hillel.org/KentStateUniversity.
Israeli guitarist superstar David Broza will kick off Hillel Global Giving Week with a concert on Hillel International’s Facebook Live at 4 p.m. May 3.
To support Hillels during Global Giving Week, visit bit.ly/2YlUEF0. Individual gifts of up to $2,500 to local Hillels will be matched.
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Hillels have been supporting students in many ways, according to a news release.
They include:
• Addressing food insecurity: Hillels have been providing curbside delivery of boxed meals to thousands of Jewish students who are struggling with hunger and food insecurity.
• Mental health and isolation: Many Hillels have called every Jewish student in their community to check in. Others have had hourlong conversations with at-risk students who have been cut off from their support systems on campus.
• Pastoral care: Jewish students who have lost loved ones due to coronavirus or who have loved ones who are sick can turn to Hillel rabbis or senior Jewish educators for spiritual consolation and ritual.
• Jewish community: Hillels have been delivering Passover and Shabbat boxes so students can observe holidays and rituals. This has allowed students to host song-filled Havdalah services for hundreds of Jewish college students from around the world and observe Yom HaShoah (Holocaust memorial day) through a virtual reading of the names, creating powerful Jewish connections even in the face of separation.